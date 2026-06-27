AFP
'This is what old-timers can do!' - Rudi Garcia lashes out at 'ugly' Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Romelu Lukaku criticism as five-star Belgium win World Cup group
Belgium's experienced stars answer their criticsg
Belgium sealed top spot in their World Cup group with a 5-1 victory over New Zealand, prompting Garcia to praise the team's experienced core. Speaking after the match, Garcia criticised those who had questioned the squad's senior players before the tournament.
De Bruyne and Lukaku played leading roles in the win, combining to drive Belgium's attack. Garcia argued their display showed experience remains one of the team's greatest strengths rather than a weakness. Trossard also earned recognition for his contribution. While De Bruyne and Lukaku attracted most of the attention, Garcia highlighted the Arsenal forward's tactical discipline and influence throughout the group stage.
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Garcia condemns criticism of Belgium's veterans
After the game, Garcia reject the criticism aimed at Belgium's senior players Lukaku, De Bruyne, Trossand and Thibaut Courtois, saying their performances had answered those questioning their age and importance to the national team.
"I really can't stand it when my four leaders are called 'veterans'. It's ugly. It is awful. If you are lucky enough as a country to have players of this calibre, then encourage them," he explained, as quoted by HLN. "And with that, they gave the answer. Leandro with two goals, a goal and an assist from Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu with a goal. You see, this is what Belgium's old-timers can do. I just wanted to emphasize that.
"I heard about it (the criticism). It was even being discussed in France. It didn't give me any extra motivation. I have confidence in all my players. Look, they can only really respond in one place, and that is on the field. And that is what they have done.
"Take Leandro, for example. He is not highly appreciated by the outside world for what he does for the national team, but he has proven himself on the field once again. Furthermore, I have nothing more to add to this."
Belgium remain grounded despite strong finish
Garcia insisted Belgium's impressive victory should be kept in perspective despite securing first place in the group. He acknowledged the importance of winning by four goals but stressed that the team had achieved only its first objective.
"We haven't won anything yet. We have only made it through the group stage," Garcia said. "But it was good to win by four goals. That was necessary to stand a chance of finishing first in the group."
He also suggested finishing first may not necessarily be an advantage, adding: "Although, to be honest, I don't know if it is really such a good thing that we won the group. We cannot say that the World Cup has really started yet, because we are only three matches in, but we are getting better and better in the tournament."
- AFP
Belgium prepare for the knockout stage
Belgium now faces the knockout stages with a record of one win and two draws in Group C. They are now preparing for the round of 32 at Seattle Stadium on July 1, while awaiting their opponents in the remaining group stage matches.