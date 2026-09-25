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Alvino Hanafi

'The highest achievement for a Dutch footballer!' – Ruben van Bommel reacts to magical Oranje debut and trivela assist

Netherlands
R. van Bommel
UEFA Nations League A

PSV winger Ruben van Bommel made a dramatic senior Netherlands debut, coming off the bench to set up Cody Gakpo's equalizer in a 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany. The 22-year-old described the moment as his ultimate career highlight while detailing his stunning outside-of-the-boot pass.

  • Van Bommel completes dream Oranje debut with instant assist

    PSV winger Ruben van Bommel marked his senior debut for the Netherlands in unforgettable fashion during Thursday evening's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Introduced as an 83rd-minute substitute, the 22-year-old forward made an immediate tactical impact by setting up Cody Gakpo's equalizer.

    In a post-match interview with ESPN NL, Van Bommel reflected on stepping onto the international stage, describing the milestone as the absolute pinnacle of his professional career.

    The young attacker expressed pride in representing his country at the highest level.


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    Winger details audacious trivela pass for Cody Gakpo equalizer

    Recounting his match-defining contribution, Van Bommel detailed how he intercepted a misplaced German pass, drove into open space, and picked out Gakpo with a precise trivela pass using the outside of his boot. He admitted that adapting to the fierce physical tempo of senior international football required instant focus.

    Van Bommel highlighted that competing against world-class opposition demands top physical conditioning from every individual on the pitch.

    "Making my debut for the national team is my proudest moment," Van Bommel stated. "It is the highest achievement for a Dutch footballer. I intercepted the ball, made a run, and decided to use the outside of his boot to set up the goal. The physical aspect is the most significant hurdle at this level."

  • Rapid tactical integration under new managerial setup

    Despite having limited training sessions in camp, Van Bommel praised the squad's intensive tactical work under the new coaching staff. He noted that the team's relentless second-half pressing allowed them to disrupt Germany's build-up play and salvage a valuable group point.

    The 22-year-old expressed total confidence in the squad's tactical trajectory as the project develops.

    He emphasized that the players quickly internalized the manager's tactical instructions.

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    Special milestone shared alongside former AZ team-mate Meerdink

    Adding a unique personal element to the evening, Van Bommel celebrated making his debut on the very same night as his close friend and former AZ Alkmaar team-mate Mexx Meerdink. The duo relished sharing their senior international breakthroughs together on home soil.

    The Netherlands finish their match recovery before turning their focus to upcoming Nations League fixtures.

    Van Bommel aims to secure consecutive caps in upcoming international windows.

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