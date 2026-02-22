Getty Images Sport
Ruben Loftus-Cheek to undergo surgery after suffering horror injury in AC Milan's clash with Parma
Loftus-Cheek sustains horror injury
Loftus-Cheek jumped for a header early in Milan's latest Serie A fixture, and was clattered by Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi. The 'keeper attempted to punch the ball away but made contact with the midfielder's jaw, and he was subsequently stretchered off. The former Chelsea and Crystal Palace midfielder did not lose consciousness but he did lose teeth. The midfielder is reported by Sky Italy to have suffered a fracture of the alveolar bone, the part of the skull that keeps his teeth in place.
As a result, Loftus-Cheek is set to undergo surgery and could be sidelined for several months, all but ending his hopes of making the England squad for the World Cup in North America this summer.
Loftus-Cheek's form
The England midfielder, who has won 11 caps for his country, has 27 appearances to his name for Milan in all competitions this season. In that time, he has scored three goals and registered one assist but he now faces a lengthy lay-off.
It was reported in October that Milan had held talks with Loftus-Cheek over a new deal. The midfielder's physicality, technical ability, and talent for making late runs into the penalty area have made him a key player for the Rossoneri. This impressive club form earned him a recall to the England national team after a long absence. While Milan and head coach Massimiliano Allegri are keen to secure his future, they will reportedly wait until the end of the season to open formal talks, allowing them to assess his performances and physical condition over a full campaign.
Loftus-Cheek's England recall
The midfielder was hailed as "complete" by sporting director Igli Tare in June. He said: "How to replace Reijnders? Milan has Loftus-Cheek, one of the most complete midfielders in Europe, he can be fundamental for the season. There is no question about the quality of the player, but we must be careful about the injury issue."
In September, Loftus-Cheek was called up by Thomas Tuchel to his England squad for the first time in six years. He was an unused substitute in England's 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Latvia.
What comes next?
Milan play Cremonese next. They will be without Loftus-Cheek almost certainly, with the club currently sitting second in Serie A, 10 points behind their bitter rivals Inter.
