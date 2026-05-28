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Ruben Dias wants out! Pep Guardiola departure leaves Man City defender pushing for €60m summer transfer - with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG all keen
Defensive mainstay seeks exit
According to CaughtOffside, Dias is engineering a summer departure from City following Guardiola's exit from the club. The 29-year-old centre-back, who arrived in 2020 and has made 255 appearances across all competitions, is unsettled by the technical changes at the Etihad Stadium. Despite a contract running until 2029, an asking price reported to be around €60 million has seen Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain monitor his situation closely.
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Fresh challenges desired
Reports indicate that the defender is actively seeking a fresh challenge away from the Etihad Stadium, with the allure of Europe’s elite clubs making a summer transfer highly plausible. The Portuguese international remains open to exploring these elite options as he weighs up his long-term career goals ahead of the re-opening of the market.
Interest in Dias intensifies
Madrid view Dias as an ideal leadership upgrade for their back line as they seek long-term replacements for veteran defenders David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. Furthermore, the CaughtOffsidereport states that the Spanish giants are also credited with an interest in his teammate Josko Gvardiol. Having finished as Premier League runners-up behind Arsenal during the 2025-26 domestic campaign, City are highly reluctant to lose key assets during a delicate managerial transition.
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Defenders face vital tests
City must desperately fight to retain their elite squad next season following a disappointing campaign by their usual high standards. After already losing their manager, the club simply cannot afford the devastating blow of losing two quality defenders to continental rivals. Meanwhile, Dias will immediately shift his focus to international duty after being named in Portugal's 26-man World Cup squad to face DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K.