'Where have they improved?' - Ruben Amorim brutally told Red Devils are no better as ex-Chelsea star delivers savage verdict on Red Devils
A run of promise overshadowed by doubt
United had been enjoying a welcome burst of momentum after picking up consecutive victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton. The bright run of form sparked optimism that Amorim’s ideas were finally taking hold. But back-to-back 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham halted their surge and reopened old questions about consistency and mentality.
Hasselbaink raises questions on United's revival
Those doubts came roaring back when Hasselbaink, speaking on Sky Sports News, bluntly rejected the suggestion that United are moving forward.
"I don’t think they have improved, I’m sorry," he began. "Where, where have they improved? They have not scored more goals, they have not had less goals against, they have not won any trophies. Yes, they have been in a final in Europe but lost against a poor side – Tottenham were a poor side last year. He has got a lot of work to do, a lot of work. I don’t think they are creative enough, not like they used to be."
It’s not as if United haven’t backed their manager. The club spent more than £200 million ($264m) last summer, bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and goalkeeper Senne Lammens in an attempt to erase memories of their disastrous 2024/25 campaign. They finished 15th in the Premier League, racked up just 42 points, the lowest tally since their relegation in 1974, and a defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final killed all hopes of a European campaign in 2025/26. Amorim has amassed 21 wins, 14 draws and 19 losses in 54 matches, numbers that suit a mid-table club but not a Premier League giant with significant financial muscle.
Inside Old Trafford: Optimism growing
Despite the criticism, those inside Carrington and Old Trafford insist that the mood has shifted for the better. The recruitments are now more aligned with a long-term strategy, and Amorim has earned respect for staying true to his footballing beliefs even during the club’s darkest periods. It is believed that the INEOS hierarchy is hoping to see the club back in Europe and Amorim continues to enjoy the complete backing of the owners. His interview with MUTV last week captured what many inside the club admire about him.
"During my career as a manager, most of the time I was winning," he said. "When you are winning, you can say that you have convictions and you are loyal to your ideas, but you learn when you lose, when you are under pressure and I learned that when I’m under pressure, I’m stronger on my ideas and I keep with my ideas. Of course, it’s really important to feel the support of everyone in the club, especially the fans that help you, to give you that confidence to continue on your path, but that was the biggest learning point: when I’m under pressure, I can stick with my plan."
Room to improve for United
Saturday’s match against Tottenham brought the same old sting for United supporters as they saw another lead surrendered and another chance to climb into the top four missed. Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Amorim did not attempt to sugarcoat the frustration.
"During the game we felt like the three points were there to take home," he admitted. "But then with everything that happened, Harry Maguire and Casemiro coming off and conceding two goals...we scored again and it's a point. When you cannot win you don't lose, once again we did that. We have so much to grow as a team, because today was our day to win this game.
"We need to look at ourselves, we were not pressing with the same intensity, we felt comfortable but we need to understand that if we had more bravery we kill the game. But sometimes this happens, you have a better first half than second. We believe in our capacity to score goals until the last minute. It's a little frustration, but also pride at the response of the players at the response to second goal of Tottenham. This is the tip of the iceberg, we are at the beginning of becoming a strong team, so we have a lot to do."
United return to Premier League action at home to Everton after the international break, and after that, comes a tricky trip to Crystal Palace, where Oliver Glasner's men will push their limits.
