Getty Images Sport
'No decision' - Ruben Amorim reveals he 'doesn't know' if key Man Utd duo will sign new contracts at Old Trafford
No clarity yet on key contracts
From January, any player whose contract expires on June 30 is permitted to negotiate with overseas clubs and even sign a pre-contract agreement, allowing a free transfer in the summer while remaining eligible to play out the season. It is a scenario United know all too well. This time last year, Liverpool faced the same risk with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Two ultimately renewed their contracts, while Alexander-Arnold departed for Real Madrid.
Not all expiring contracts carry equal weight at Old Trafford. Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton is expected to retire, while Tyrell Malacia’s long-term injury struggles have limited his impact over the last two-and-a-half years. By contrast, the situations of Maguire and Casemiro feel far more significant. Maguire’s contract expires this summer after United triggered a one-year extension earlier in the season, while Casemiro’s situation is similar, with his deal also due to end in June but containing an additional option year in the club’s favour.
- Getty
Careers revived under Amorim
There was a time when the potential departures of Maguire and Casemiro might not have caused alarm among supporters. Both endured difficult periods and heavy criticism in recent seasons. Yet under Amorim, each has undergone a quiet revival, regaining form, confidence and authority. Even so, debate continues around whether further extensions represent the right long-term strategy.
Casemiro remains among the Premier League’s highest earners and some within the game question whether another year on similar wages can be justified despite his resurgence. Maguire, meanwhile, has openly acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future, though reports suggest he may accept a reduced salary if offered a suitably structured extension.
Asked directly whether decisions had been made, Amorim was clear in his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle United’s Boxing Day visit to Old Trafford.
"No, there is no decision," Amorim confirmed to journalists. "We have a lot to do. We need to understand what is going to happen in the next season, because we need to understand if there is European games. I'm really happy with them, but I don't know what is going to happen, so we'll see what is going to happen until the end of the season, what position we will be, and then we'll see."
High praise reserved for Casemiro
Despite the uncertainty, Amorim has consistently spoken highly of Casemiro, particularly praising the midfielder’s response to adversity. The Brazilian fell down the pecking order last season but has since worked his way back, earning a recall to the national team. When asked if the contract situation would be detrimental to the midfielder's form, Amorim brushed aside that concern.
He said: "It's not that situation, I'm not saying whether he is staying or not. Then when I see Casemiro training, if everyone trained like him, if everyone is so focused on the detail, even in set-piece training. Even when they are playing 10 versus the goalkeeper and the movement that he makes. Imagine in the game, we will be a top team. If everybody works like Casemiro. And when I say work, it's not just about the running, it's the focus, and you can understand why that guy won five Champions Leagues. If you pay attention to everything that he does, with contract or with no contract, he's a top player."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus turns to Newcastle test
United’s immediate task is to halt a frustrating run of results when they host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle on December 26. Amorim’s side were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa last weekend, with Morgan Rogers proving decisive, and were previously held to a breathless 4-4 draw by Bournemouth. Newcastle arrive at Old Trafford in encouraging form, having lost just once in their last seven matches across all competitions. Victory would draw them level on points with seventh-placed United.
Advertisement