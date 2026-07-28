'The team comes first' - Ruben Amorim breaks silence on Rafael Leao's future as AC Milan winger linked with Fenerbahce transfer

Speaking at a press conference in Perth, Amorim addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his star winger. The former Manchester United boss made it clear that individual situations will not disrupt his squad preparations.

"He is our player until anything changes, the team comes first," Amorim stated, as quoted by Gianluca Dimarzio. "It is not too complicated, for me the team is the most important thing.

"I will speak with Rafael, with [Goncalo] Ramos, with [Alexis] Saelemaekers, with all the players returning from the World Cup to explain what we will do. I know there is a lot of speculation about some of our players, but they remain ours until anything changes."