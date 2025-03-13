Patrick DorguGetty
Ruben Amorim 'proud' of Patrick Dorgu for telling referee to overturn penalty decision against Real Sociedad and outlines £30m man's key strength in learning Man Utd wing-back role

Manchester UnitedP. DorguR. AmorimManchester United vs Real SociedadReal SociedadEuropa League

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised Patrick Dorgu for urging the referee to overturn a penalty he had been awarded against Real Sociedad.

  • Wing-back asked referee to overturn penalty
  • Coach said it would be different in a closer game
  • Real Sociedad angry with official's display
