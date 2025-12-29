Ruben Amorim offers insight into Man Utd's transfer strategy ahead of January window

However, after Amorim revealed earlier in December that United were prepared to strengthen in other areas of the pitch - provided the “perfect” players for the long term became available - the BBC have reported the Old Trafford club were keen to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo next month.

But United look set to miss out on landing the in-demand forward, who has a £65 million (€74m/$87m) release clause that can be triggered in the first two weeks of January, after the same publication reported the Ghana international is leaning towards joining Manchester City instead.

United are short of numbers following the departures of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, who are competing for Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cameroon respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are all injured.

“The only thing that we will try to bring now – and in the end of the season – are players that are perfect for our future,” Amorim said before United’s 2-1 Premier League defeat against Aston Villa on 21 December.

“It's not going to be to save something in this moment, to cope with the losses of three players for AFCON. It’s not going to be like that. Even if we try to bring one player, maybe it's not the position that we need more. So I don't know what is going to happen, but it's possible that we can do something.”

