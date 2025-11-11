Revealed: Ruben Amorim 'canvassed opinion' on Tyrell Malacia's reintegration from Man Utd first-team players

After deadline day, Amorim "canvassed opinion" on Malacia's reintegration and several players spoke in the Dutch defender's favour, according to The Athletic. The report adds that the Portuguese coach heeded the feedback and slowly allowed the 26-year-old to return to the squad. He was an unused substitute when United beat Brighton 4-2 at Old Trafford on October 25.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!