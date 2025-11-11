Getty/GOAL
Revealed: Ruben Amorim 'canvassed opinion' on Tyrell Malacia's reintegration from Man Utd first-team players
Lone 'bomb squad' survivor
The last time Malacia played for United was back in January 2025, when he featured in Amorim's starting lineup in a Europa League clash against FCSB, but the defender played only the first half. In February, the Dutchman was shipped off on loan to PSV, where he appeared in eight Eredivisie matches. Malacia, along with other loanees like Sancho, Rashford and Antony returned to Old Trafford in the summer, but those players, along with Garnacho, were then informed that they were no longer needed in the team. While the other four players successfully secured moves away from the Premier League club before the transfer window closed, Malacia failed to do so, and his future seemed uncertain.
- Getty Images Sport
Amorim took player poll on Malacia
After deadline day, Amorim "canvassed opinion" on Malacia's reintegration and several players spoke in the Dutch defender's favour, according to The Athletic. The report adds that the Portuguese coach heeded the feedback and slowly allowed the 26-year-old to return to the squad. He was an unused substitute when United beat Brighton 4-2 at Old Trafford on October 25.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Fitness remains a concern for Malacia
Malacia’s journey in England has been far from smooth. The Dutchman was Erik ten Hag’s first signing at Old Trafford in 2022, as he arrived from Feyenoord for a £13 million ($16m) fee with €2m in add-ons. His debut season at Red Devils was promising as he made 39 appearances across all competitions. However, disaster soon struck as a brutal knee meniscus injury halted his progress in the Premier League and kept him sidelined for a staggering 550 days. He only re-emerged last season, but was nowhere close to the player he used to be and soon fell out of favour under Amorim.
- AFP
How are other 'bomb squad' members faring?
Antony and Rashford have taken La Liga by storm as they have cemented their places in the starting lineups of Real Betis and Barcelona, respectively, although the latter is only on loan at Camp Nou. Garnacho, meanwhile, has registered four goal contributions in his first 10 games for Chelsea. Sancho is the only former United bomb squad member still struggling in new surroundings, with the winger finding regular minutes hard to come by on loan at Aston Villa.
Advertisement