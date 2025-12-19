Getty
Ruben Amorim backs Kobbie Mainoo over brother's T-shirt controversy but claims Man Utd have 'entitlement' problem after young players revolt against head coach's comments
Amorim not angry with Mainoo over t-shirt
Mainoo's half-brother Jordan Mainoo-Hames caused a stir by wearing a 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' t-shirt to United's match with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, which risked inflaming the row between Amorim and a player who has not started a Premier League game this season. But Amorim said the incident would not influence his team selection and he praised Mainoo for his performance after replacing Casemiro during the wild 4-4 draw.
Amorim: Mainoo didn't wear the t-shirt!
Amorim told a press conference: "It was not Kobbie who wore the T-shirt. No [it won't affect team selection]. He is going to play if we feel he is the right guy. That is not an issue. I am not going to do something to Kobbie because of someone in his family. I'm used to it, I've been here for a year. He played really well, that is the important thing, my office is always open, nobody went there this week so everything is normal and we are ready to go to Villa."
'The kids feel entitled'
Mainoo was not the only academy player Amorim was asked about. The coach had made less-than-complimentary comments about Harry Amass and Chido Obi when previously explaining why he had not leaned on academy players this season and the pair responded with thinly-veiled posts on social media defending their performances this season. Amorim, however, defended his previous comments, adding that young players need thick skin to cope with criticism early in their careers.
"Sometimes strong words are not bad words," he said. "Difficult moments are not a bad thing for the kids. They feel entitlement. Let's stay, let's fight, let's overcome. I have that feeling all the time. We are not performing the way we should be on the pitch but outside the pitch, I am not failing this club. The players forget what it means to play for Manchester United and that's the feeling I have.
"The kids feel entitled and feel free to respond. My office is always open and no one comes to speak to me. I didn't say anything wrong. I just spoke about how the lack of playing for Manchester United. You go and see different realities and go and see that football can be so different."
No issue with Fernandes after tell-all interview
Amorim also said there was no issue between the club and Bruno Fernandes after the captain's explosive interview with Portuguese media, in which he claimed he felt that the club's hierarchy wanted to sell him to Al-Hilal last summer.
The coach explained: "He said what he is feeling. We already know the noise but he talked with the board and I think everything is clear. We just spoke about his feelings and he needs to answer to that, not me. He gives everything and puts everything on the line. We need to step up and also have that feeling. He is a big example in the group. He spoke his feelings and when I watch him training and playing, he is a special character."
Amorim disagrees with Ferguson over title hopes
United trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by 10 points heading into Sunday's trip to Villa Park. Although no one would have expected United to challenge for the title this season after finishing 15th last season, legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson said this week that he believes the Red Devils might not reclaim the crown which they have won a joint-record 20 times for another decade.
Amorim said he disagreed with Ferguson. "He understands football more than me, especially English football. I think we will not take that long to win a league and I don’t know which manager but I truly believe we are going to fight for the title in the next years. Leadership, you have to fight all the fights inside. I will not back down."
