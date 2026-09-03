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Yosua Arya

‘He’s not the answer!’ - Roy Keane blasts Man Utd pursuit of £75m Newcastle star Lewis Hall

Manchester United
L. Hall
Premier League
Newcastle United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has openly criticised the club's late transfer window activity, branding their eleventh-hour pursuit of defensive reinforcements as desperate. The iconic former captain also questioned the Red Devils' long-term interest in Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall, casting doubt over his defensive capabilities.

  • Keane slams transfer desperation

    Keane has fiercely criticised United’s late transfer business and questioned their reported interest in Newcastle defender Hall. Michael Carrick's side were desperate to secure left-back cover for Luke Shaw during the summer window, but ultimately failed to sign a specialist reinforcement.

    The Red Devils were linked with several defenders, including an eleventh-hour deadline-day approach for Rayan Ait-Nouri. However, they were unable to strike a deal, leaving academy prospect Harry Amass as the only natural back-up option to Shaw.

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  • Lewis HALL-england-newcastle-202602(C)Getty Images

    Not a good defender

    Speaking on The Overlap, Keane did not hold back when assessing United's pursuit of Hall. The 21-year-old England international was reportedly available for a staggering £75 million, but Keane insists he is the wrong profile for the club.

    "I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong," the former United skipper explained. "I don’t think he’s a good defender. We’re going back to that conversation: what’s your priority in a defender now?

    "Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now."

  • A deadline day scramble

    The conversation was sparked by Gary Neville, who questioned United's late move for Ait-Nouri. Neville pondered whether it was sloppy to be chasing deals with just two hours remaining in the window. Keane agreed with his former team-mate, suggesting the late scramble smacked of poor planning.

    "You’re desperate, they are desperate," Keane chimed in. "For a club like United, you shouldn’t be getting too desperate with two hours to go. Having said that, some mad deals have happened previously in the last minute and it’s worked out well for the club, not just for United, so I think that’s the industry. I wouldn’t be too hard on them but the problem is that when you get desperate at the end."

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  • Carrick (C)Getty Images

    Focus shifts to Everton clash

    While United expect to renew their pursuit of Hall in 2027 as part of INEOS’ squad reinforcement, their immediate focus returns to Premier League action. Carrick will have to navigate the coming weeks without new signing Baleba, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

    The midfielder is unlikely to return until the end of the month. This rules him out of upcoming fixtures against Everton, Sabah FK, Manchester City, and former club Brighton.

    Following a home victory against Ipswich, United will aim to build momentum when they travel to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

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