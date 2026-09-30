Roy Keane calls for Man City stars to 'stick those medals in the bin' after club found guilty of £900m financial sham

Speaking on ITV Sport following England's Nations League victory over Czechia, Keane did not hold back. The former Manchester United captain insisted that City's on-pitch achievements are now permanently tainted by the boardroom's actions.

"They knew it would hurt a lot of people but they've still done it," Keane declared. "If I was a player, I'd be 100 per cent sticking those medals in the bin. Of course you would, it's cheating. They won it on the pitch because cheating was going on."

Keane also questioned how current manager Enzo Maresca and his squad can move forward under the current administration. He added: "I think it's going to be very difficult for the players and the manager, the club, what they stand for, when you've got owners who are happy cheating. It's hard to maintain a level of excellence."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright echoed these sentiments, aiming his frustration directly at the club's hierarchy for deceiving their own dressing room. "They told them nothing bad is going on. If you're a player, something is not right," Wright said. "It's very unprecedented and sad for everybody. The owners and what they've done, terrible."



