Ameé Ruszkai

Rosa Kafaji is a Gunner! Arsenal win race to sign Sweden wonderkid after rumours of interest from Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG

Arsenal WomenWSLChampions LeagueSwedenBK Haecken FFDamallsvenskanWomen's football

Arsenal have won the race for Sweden's talented young star Rosa Kafaji, who was rumoured to also have interest from Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG.

  • Arsenal make Sweden star Kafaji third summer signing
  • Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG rumoured to be interested
  • But Gunners win race for 21-year-old forward
