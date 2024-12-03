GOAL USA writers offer MLS Cup predictions and discuss the Premier League title race and the 2025 Club World Cup

Finally, MLS Cup is here. After nine months and three of the four presumptive favorites exiting, there is a soccer match to be played that will decide who lifts the trophy. And it's an enticing match up. LA Galaxy have been, at times, the best team in MLS this season, high powered attack and all. New York Red Bulls, meanwhile got hot at the right time.

Pit the two against each other, throw in a season-ending ACL tear to Riqui Puig, and we have a game. It won't be an easy one to call.

Elsewhere, there's some USWNT fallout to deal with. Emma Hayes' side played England to a bit of a bore at the weekend, a hyped-up friendly finishing in a drab 0-0. Yes, there was some more intrigue than the scoreline might have suggested, but the U.S. certainly missed their big names.

And also, a word on the Premier League. Manchester City have gone from the world's best to Champions League spot outsiders in a matter of weeks, leaving Liverpool nine points clear. Is that an unassailable margin? History tells us it should be.

There's all that and more, as GOAL US writers debate some of the biggest stories in soccer in the latest edition of... The Rondo.