AFP
Ronald Koeman resigns from Netherlands post in emotional statement as KNVB report racist abuse after World Cup penalty shootout elimination
Koeman walks away after Monterrey heartbreak
The Dutch legend has officially ended his second stint in charge of the Oranje, confirming his departure after a penalty shootout defeat in the round of 32. In an emotional statement released via social media, Koeman made it clear that while his arrival was fueled by massive ambition, the buck stops with him regarding the team's failure on the global stage.
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Personal struggles influence coaching exit
Beyond the results on the pitch, Koeman hinted at a potential retirement from the dugout altogether, citing family health issues that have reshaped his priorities. The 63-year-old opened up about the strength of his wife, Bartina, who has been battling illness while supporting his career, suggesting he needs to focus on his life away from the touchline.
"Last night I took the decision to end my stint as head coach of the Dutch national team," Koeman said on his Instagram. "We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am. As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me.
"Moreover, the past few years have made me realise once again that there are more important things than football. Football has been my life, but health is priceless. When someone you love dearly is fighting a tough battle, your perspective changes. Despite her own illness, my wife Bartina supported and encouraged me every day to finish my work as head coach. That shows incredible strength. I am more grateful to her for that than I could ever put into words.
"I want to thank all the players I had the pleasure to work with. Your efforts, character, and confidence have motivated me every day. Thanks also to my staff, the KNVB, all the employees behind the scenes and the clubs I've allowed to work with. But above all thanks to the supporters. For being supportive even in times when it was difficult. It was a great honor to be able to represent the Netherlands as a head coach.
"I am saying goodbye with mixed feelings. Naturally, I would have preferred to conclude my time with the Oranje with a world title. Unfortunately, that dream remained unfulfilled. But above all, pride prevails. Pride in everything football has brought me, in the people I've met, and in the fact that I was able to turn my greatest passion into my profession. Thank you for all those years of trust, criticism, support, disappointments, successes, and so on."
KNVB condemn 'appalling' racist abuse
The KNVB also confirmed a darker side to the fallout from the Monterrey defeat. The association revealed that Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Crysencio Summerville were all targeted with vile racist abuse on social media after failing to convert their spot-kicks in the decisive shootout.
"We find this appalling, and we will file a case with Meld Online Discriminatie," a KNVB statement read. "Once a report is filed, their legal staff assess whether the statement constitutes a punishable offence. This can lead to a formal complaint being lodged with the public prosecution service, which may then initiate a criminal investigation. Football brings together millions of different people, whereas discrimination does the exact opposite. It therefore runs counter to everything football stands for."
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De Jong admits Dutch fell 'a long way off' targets
Technical director Nigel de Jong has offered a blunt assessment of the team's performance, admitting that the Netherlands were nowhere near the level required to meet their pre-tournament goals. With the manager now gone, the KNVB is left to pick up the pieces of a campaign that promised much but delivered very little in North America.
"The objective was the semi-finals, and the ambition was to become world champions," the former Manchester City midfielder said. "Unfortunately, we didn’t achieve that. Yes, we are a long way off. That is the conclusion. We have to be honest about that."