Ronald Araujo hits back at Ilkay Gundogan with 'codes and values' message after Barcelona midfielder's scathing criticism of defender's red card in Champions League defeat to PSG
Ronald Araujo had a sharp response to Ilkay Gundogan's criticism for his red card during the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
- Barca knocked out of the Champions League by PSG
- Araujo's red card was the turning point
- Defender hits back at Gundogan's criticism