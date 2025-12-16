Romelu Lukaku returns! Napoli striker in line for first game of the season after recovering from horror injury ahead of AC Milan showdown

The injury that derailed Lukaku's season occurred in August during a friendly match against Olympiacos. What was initially hoped to be a minor knock turned out to be a "high-grade tear" to his rectus femoris that required surgery, effectively ruling him out of the entire first half of the Serie A campaign.

For Conte, who pushed hard to reunite with his former Inter protege, the loss was a significant blow. Napoli were forced to navigate the opening months of their title defence without their marquee summer signing, relying instead on a rotation of Lorenzo Lucca and late-window arrival Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line. While the team has managed to stay competitive - sitting two points behind Serie A leaders Inter - the absence of Lukaku's physical dominance and hold-up play has been keenly felt, particularly in the Champions League group stages where they have struggled for consistency.

