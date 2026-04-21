Romelu Lukaku & Napoli hold 'constructive talks' after injury rehabilitation stand-off

The relationship between Lukaku and Napoli appears to be back on track following "constructive talks" between the player and club officials. The 32-year-old forward had been at the centre of a dispute regarding his recovery location, having spent recent weeks away from the club's Castelvolturno training base to seek specialist treatment in Belgium for a recurring hamstring issue.

While the stand-off had previously sparked rumours of a long-term rift, both parties have now agreed that Lukaku will continue his rehabilitation in his homeland, according to The Athletic. The plan is for the former Chelsea man to return to Naples shortly before joining up with the Belgium squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, ensuring he is in peak physical condition for both club and country.