"I’ve said before that there’s no point commenting on this trend in football regarding diving. Como seem to thrive on these kinds of situations. Unfortunately, this was a significant incident, just like the one that led to the draw. Como are good at breaking through our defence; we’ve always defended well, but we weren’t up to the task here. Malen’s chance at 1-1 could have put us back in front. There have been too many glaring incidents for them to go unnoticed."