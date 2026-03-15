Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to DAZN after the defeat in Como, focusing in particular on Wesley’s sending-off.
Translated by
Rome, Gasperini: "A red card for Wesley? Football is heading in the wrong direction with all this diving; Como are looking to create these situations"
WESLEY'S SENDING-OFF
"I’ve said before that there’s no point commenting on this trend in football regarding diving. Como seem to thrive on these kinds of situations. Unfortunately, this was a significant incident, just like the one that led to the draw. Como are good at breaking through our defence; we’ve always defended well, but we weren’t up to the task here. Malen’s chance at 1-1 could have put us back in front. There have been too many glaring incidents for them to go unnoticed."
ON MALEN AND THE CHALLENGES
"If he always has such clear-cut situations, it means the team is performing well. The team played their game; in the first half we tracked their goalkeeper’s long balls well, and in the second half even better, though Como then brought on some key players. The real difficulty only arose once we had the numerical advantage."
THE TEAM AND THEIR NEXT MATCH
"They're an extraordinary bunch of lads, very young, and we need to do our best to get some players back to full fitness after their knocks. At the moment, we're also dealing with suspensions, which are disrupting our rhythm. But we don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves."
SU CELIK
"He's got a problem with his calf; let's hope it's just the start of a cramp. He can play in several positions; I would have moved him into defence, and let's hope he recovers in time for Thursday."