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Gasperini gets his wish? Roma consider shock move for former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha
Gasperini searches for missing piece
Roma enjoyed a productive summer transfer window on paper, securing the arrivals of Santiago Castro, Rodrigo Mora, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, and Marten De Roon. However, head coach Gasperini has remained vocal about a glaring vacancy in his squad: a natural left-sided attacker.
The Giallorossi were active in the final hours of the window, engaging in deadline day negotiations for VfB Stuttgart's Jamie Lewelling after previously being linked with Mason Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville. Ultimately, no deal was struck before the clock ran out, leaving a hole in the roster that Gasperini is desperate to fill.
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Zaha emerges as a veteran solution
The primary name surfacing in Italian reports is former Crystal Palace icon Wilfried Zaha. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 33-year-old Ivory Coast international is currently a free agent following the expiration of his Galatasaray contract on June 30, having spent the last 18 months on loan in MLS with Charlotte FC.
Zaha brings a wealth of top-level experience, having made a club-record 458 appearances for Crystal Palace across two successful spells in South London. During his time in England, he established himself as one of the Premier League's most feared 1v1 specialists, scoring 90 goals in all competitions, including 68 in the English top flight.
Alternative options on the radar
While Zaha is a headline-grabbing option, Roma are reportedly keeping their doors open to other veteran free agents who could slot into Gasperini's system. Among the names being evaluated is Raphael Guerreiro, the versatile former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich wideman. Guerreiro is currently available after a distinguished 10-year stint in the Bundesliga, offering a high level of technical proficiency and tactical flexibility.
Another candidate mentioned by La Gazzetta dello Sport is 27-year-old Krepin Diatta. The Senegal international left Monaco earlier this summer after a five-year spell in Ligue 1 and represents a slightly younger profile compared to Zaha and Guerreiro.
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European registration hurdles
If Roma do decide to pull the trigger on a deal for Zaha or any other free agent, there is a significant administrative catch regarding European competition. The Giallorossi have already submitted their squad list for the Champions League league phase, and although they have only utilised 24 out of a maximum 25 spots, the registrations are now locked.
The club will not be able to register any new signings to their UEFA squad list until the next squad deadline, which falls at 22.59 GMT (23.59 CET) on February 4.
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