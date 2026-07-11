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Nottingham Forest FC v FC Midtjylland - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Roma turn to Nottingham Forest winger after seeing Mason Greenwood deal fall through

Transfers
Roma
D. Ndoye
Serie A
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Marseille
Ligue 1
Fenerbahce
Super Lig
M. Greenwood

Roma have swiftly turned their attention toward Nottingham Forest winger Dan Ndoye after abandoning their pursuit of Mason Greenwood due to exorbitant financial demands. The Giallorossi refused to enter a bidding war for the Englishman, opting instead to target the Swiss international who previously excelled in Serie A with Bologna.

  • Roma target Forest winger

    According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have shifted their focus toward wide areas after removing Greenwood from the club's transfer radar. The Italian side chose to remain realistic, refusing to get dragged into a bidding war for the English forward, who is reportedly bound for Fenerbahce. Sporting director Tony D'Amico has moved swiftly to make Forest winger Ndoye his primary target following the player's impressive World Cup performances with Switzerland.


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  • Switzerland v Algeria: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Board rejects exorbitant demands

    The club’s hierarchy had considered the operation to sign Greenwood too risky from day one, given the astronomical costs reaching €50 million (£43m) and the prolonged timelines involved. After discarding alternative options such as Porto's Pepe, Roma immediately intensified communications to secure Ndoye, whose valuation has reportedly dropped slightly, leaving the club with a much stronger bargaining position at the negotiating table.

  • Tactical fit for Gasperini

    Ndoye's arrival at the Olimpico is viewed as the perfect puzzle piece for the latest tactical system deployed by manager Gian Piero Gasperini, with his playing style considered an ideal foil for Paulo Dybala in attack. According to Gazzetta, Roma are also working to finalise internal business, including wrapping up contract extensions for Dybala and Zeki Celik, while Lorenzo Pellegrini's renewal requires one final meeting with his representatives.

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  • Dan Ndoye Nottingham Forest 2025-26Getty

    Pre-season preparations under way

    Roma are scheduled to kick off their initial pre-season training programme at Trigoria this coming Monday as they prepare the squad for the rigours of the upcoming Serie A campaign. The club's management will undoubtedly continue intensive talks with Ndoye’s agent to agree personal terms worth €3.5m plus bonuses before the transfer window closes.

    Aside from hunting for incoming talent, the club's attention is also divided by potential departures following formal interest from Sunderland in attacking midfielder Matias Soule.