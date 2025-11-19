Getty Images Sport
Roma open talks to sign Mathys Tel in January amid Tottenham struggles as Evan Ferguson disappoints at Serie A title hopefuls
Roma's interest in Tel
Tel joined Tottenham permanently in the summer of 2025 for €35 million (£31m/$40m) after a promising six-month loan spell from Bayern Munich during the 2024-25 season. He made an immediate impact, scoring three goals and providing an assist while playing an important role in Spurs’ Europa League triumph. However, this season Tel has struggled for regular game time, attracting interest from Roma, who Gazzetta dello Sport reports are closely monitoring his situation. Tottenham are unwilling to let the young striker leave on a permanent transfer but are open to a short-term arrangement. Roma are ready to propose a six-month loan in January, viewing Tel as a valuable reinforcement who can strengthen their attack without a long-term financial commitment.
Roma's striker problem
Roma find themselves in a strong position this season, sitting second in Serie A and boasting the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just five goals. However, their attacking output remains a major concern. Among the top six teams, Roma have scored the fewest goals, highlighting the urgent need for a reliable number nine. The club parted ways with Tammy Abraham, who joined Besiktas, and Eldor Shomurodov, who moved to Istanbul Basaksehir, leaving a noticeable void in the frontline. Roma had shown interest in Rasmus Hojlund, but he opted to join Napoli instead. Their loan signing of Ferguson from Brighton has not worked out so far, with the forward registering only one assist in seven games before suffering an injury in late October. Meanwhile, Dovbyk has struggled as well, managing just two goals and one assist. The search for a dependable striker continues.
Tel's underwhelming season at Tottenham
Tel’s rise began in August 2021 when, at just 16 years and 110 days, he made his debut for Rennes, becoming the youngest player to appear for the club and breaking Eduardo Camavinga’s record. His potential quickly drew attention across Europe, and in 2022 he secured a major move to Bayern. During his time in Germany, Tel scored 16 goals in 83 appearances and won two Bundesliga titles, establishing himself as one of Europe’s brightest young attacking talents.
A versatile forward, Tel is naturally a centre striker but is equally capable of playing across the entire frontline, including as a winger in a three-man attack. His pace, movement and ability to attack space make him a valuable option in multiple systems.
However, after joining Tottenham permanently following a positive loan spell, Tel has found minutes difficult to come by this season. He has featured for only 359 minutes under new manager Thomas Frank, who has consistently preferred Richarlison as his first-choice striker. This lack of playing time has raised questions about Tel’s short-term future, with interest emerging from other clubs eager to offer him more regular opportunities.
Can Gasperini revive Tel?
Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to push for a new striker in the upcoming transfer window, with Roma’s attack proving inconsistent this season. In the past, forwards like Duvan Zapata and Mateo Retegui have been crucial in bringing Gasperini’s dynamic, high-intensity tactics to life. A signing such as Tel could provide the mobility, pace and finishing that Roma currently lack, potentially transforming them into genuine Scudetto contenders.
For Tel, a loan move to Roma would offer valuable playing time after limited opportunities at Tottenham. Working under Gasperini could significantly accelerate his development and help him unlock the next stage of his career.
