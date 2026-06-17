AFP
How much Roma will offer for Mason Greenwood as Serie A giants ask Marseille to ‘wait’ on summer transfer that stands to benefit Man Utd
Gasperini makes his move
Roma boss Gasperini is leaving nothing to chance in his pursuit of Greenwood, reportedly picking up the phone to speak with the player directly. According to Corriere dello Sport, the tactician has asked the 24-year-old to "wait" while the Serie A side formalise their approach to Marseille.
Gasperini was vocal about his frustrations regarding his attacking options during the 2025-26 season and sees the former Manchester United man as the ideal solution to his problems. The personal intervention from the manager highlights how central Greenwood is to Roma's plans as they look to mount a serious domestic challenge next term.
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Terms agreed as Roma lead race
The Giallorossi appear to have already cleared a major hurdle by reaching an agreement on personal terms with the forward, who is said to be keen on a move to the Stadio Olimpico. The proposed contract reportedly includes a tiered salary structure starting at €4 million net per season.
While Fenerbahce were previously linked with a move, interest from the Turkish giants has cooled significantly following recent club elections. This has left the door wide open for Roma ownership, with Ryan Friedkin also said to be in direct contact with the player’s representatives to outline the specific role he would play in the Italian capital.
Roma's opening offer revealed
Despite the player's willingness to make the move, a gap remains between the two clubs regarding the transfer fee. Marseille are under pressure to sell a high-profile asset to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, but they are holding out for a valuation in the region of €55m following Greenwood's productive stint in Ligue 1.
The report adds that Roma are expected to test Marseille's resolve with an opening offer of €40m including bonuses. The Italians are also open to an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy, though it remains to be seen if the French side will accept such a structure given their immediate need for liquidity to satisfy financial watchdogs.
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Manchester United set for windfall
The deal is being closely monitored at Old Trafford, as United included a significant sell-on clause when they offloaded the forward to Marseille. Any permanent transfer this summer would see the Premier League side pocket a percentage of the fee, providing a boost to their own summer budget.
The report also suggests that Roma are even willing to include a sell-on clause of their own, potentially higher than 10 per cent, to help bridge the gap in valuation. As the clubs continue to haggle over the final figures, Greenwood has reportedly already taken steps to vacate his home in France in anticipation of a move across the Alps.