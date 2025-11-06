Getty Images Sport
Roma and Italy legend confirmed as new Genoa coach after Patrick Vieira sacking - but he'll miss first Serie A game due to touchline ban
De Rossi appointed to lead Genoa revival
Genoa have confirmed the appointment of De Rossi as their new head coach following the dismissal of Vieira after a winless opening run. The Frenchman’s tenure produced three draws and six defeats, leaving the club rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table. Domenico Criscito and Roberto Murgita oversaw the team’s 2-1 win away to Sassuolo at the weekend, which lifted Genoa to 18th place, level on points with 17th-placed Pisa. But Genoa’s board moved quickly to secure a long-term managerial solution, turning to the former Roma captain for a new direction.
De Rossi has already arrived at the Signorini Sports Centre and has taken his first session with the squad, and he is expected to be presented officially in a joint press conference alongside Chief of Football Diego Lopez, where he will outline his plans to stabilise the club and rebuild confidence. The announcement statement read: "Genoa CFC announces that Daniele De Rossi has been appointed head coach of the first team. The new coach has already met with the players and will lead the afternoon training session scheduled at the Signorini Sports Center.”
Touchline ban from Roma days carries over
Despite being officially unveiled and immediately beginning work, De Rossi will not be physically present on the bench for Genoa’s upcoming match against Fiorentina. The reason traces back to his final match in charge of Roma in September 2024, a 1-1 draw against Genoa at the Ferraris. During that match, De Rossi was sent off for protesting against refereeing decisions and subsequently received a suspension.
Since he was dismissed shortly afterwards and had not taken up another coaching role until now, that suspension was never served. Regulations require him to complete the ban in his next official match as a head coach, which happens to be this weekend. The irony of missing his debut due to an incident that occurred at the same stadium and against the same opponent only deepens the narrative of his return.
De Rossi will still prepare the team, lead training and select the match squad, but assistant staff will handle in-game touchline duties.
New chapter begins following turbulent end at Roma
De Rossi’s appointment marks the start of his second major coaching role. After replacing Jose Mourinho early in 2024, he guided Roma to sixth place and reached the Europa League semi-finals, achievements that initially earned him a contract renewal until 2027. However, a poor start to the 2024-25 season led to his dismissal just months later. That final 1-1 draw at Genoa symbolised the end of his tenure, and now becomes the context of his new beginning.
De Rossi’s managerial career mirrors his identity as a player, emotional, determined, and deeply tied to the fabric of Italian football. Genoa provides him an opportunity to rebuild his reputation at a club with proud tradition but immediate survival priorities.
- Getty Images Sport
Fiorentina clash opens his new era
Genoa’s next match, at home against Fiorentina, will serve as De Rossi’s touchline debut in spirit if not in presence. Fiorentina themselves are in turmoil, having recently dismissed Stefano Pioli after a winless start of their own. Both clubs find themselves desperate for stability as they attempt to climb away from the relegation zone.
Genoa will expect De Rossi to bring structure and identity to a squad that has lacked both, and his experience with Roma in stabilising a troubled dressing room could prove decisive as the team heads into a critical run of fixtures. Beyond survival, the club hopes his long-term leadership will spark steady progress. The official restart is underway, even if the first match begins from the stands.
Advertisement