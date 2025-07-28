Rodygo's brutal stance on Tottenham transfer revealed after Spurs make shock enquiry for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Tottenham Real Madrid Premier League LaLiga Transfers

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid, but the Brazilian winger reportedly has no intention of joining the Premier League side. While the Lilywhites have explored a possible move, the 24-year-old has his sights set on a 'bigger club than Tottenham' if he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu this summer following his slide down the pecking order.