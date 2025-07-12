Rodrygo Real Madrid 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Rodrygo gives telling reaction to fan's Arsenal question as Real Madrid set huge price tag to even discuss potential transfer

RodrygoArsenalTransfersReal MadridLaLigaPremier League

Real Madrid star Rodrygo ignored a fan's question about a possible move to Arsenal. The Brazilian stopped to pose for a photograph but immediately looked the other way when asked a question on his potential transfer to the Premier League. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos, although the Spanish giants have set a huge price tag for him.

  • Rodrygo ignores fan on Arsenal query
  • Linked with a move away from Madrid
  • Real set huge price tag for Brazilian
