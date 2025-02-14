Rodrigo Mora: The history-making Porto sensation linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain

The youngest debutant in the history of professional football in Portugal is shining at club level after starring at last summer's Under-17 Euros

Five years ago, Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP for an initial £47 million ($58m). If recent reports are to be believed, the Red Devils are now plotting a move for another Portuguese attacking midfielder of even greater potential.

Rodrigo Mora has been the revelation of Porto's season so far, the academy product who has become a fan favourite at the Dragao with his precocious performances for the team he grew up supporting.

So, how good is the 17-year-old, who is already representing his country at Under-21 level? And is really destined for a move to one of Europe's richest clubs at some point in the future? GOAL has everything you need to know about Mora below...