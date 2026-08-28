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FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

'It's been a long summer!' - Rodri speaks out after making Barcelona debut in dominant victory over Athletic Club

Rodri
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga

Rodri expressed his delight after finally making his highly anticipated Barcelona debut in a commanding 2-0 victory over Athletic Club. The midfielder, who arrived from Manchester City in a blockbuster summer transfer, stepped onto the pitch at Camp Nou as Hansi Flick’s side maintained their flawless start to the new La Liga campaign.

  • Raphinha and Fermin secure the points

    Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season with a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Athletic Club at Camp Nou. Hansi Flick fielded a youthful starting line-up featuring four teenagers, but it was the experienced Raphinha who broke the deadlock. The Brazilian collected a precise through ball from Pedri in the 37th minute, rounded goalkeeper Unai Simon, and slotted home.

    The hosts dictated the tempo throughout the evening, forcing Simon into eight crucial saves to keep the Basque side in the contest. Fermin Lopez eventually secured the result eight minutes from time. The midfielder capitalised on a poor clearance from Aymeric Laporte, tapping in from close range after Karim Adeyemi delivered a dangerous low cross.


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  • FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Rodri reacts to Camp Nou bow

    Rodri received a massive ovation when he entered the fray in the 63rd minute, replacing Raphinha to mark his first appearance since joining from Manchester City. The Spain international had missed Barcelona's opening victory due to minor back surgery but was thrilled to finally take to the pitch.

    "Very happy to make my debut. Happy with the win. Two for two," the 30-year-old midfielder told DAZN. "It’s important to get into a rhythm and adapt to this great team. First few minutes and good feeling.

    "It’s been a long summer, longer than usual. I need to get back into the swing of things quickly. This is where I wanted to be, and I’m happy with how things have turned out. Now it’s time to get to work."

    The marquee signing also took a moment to praise teenage team-mate Lamine Yamal for his attacking impact. He added: "Lamine was coming off a rough patch, but today he bounced back and showed his best form. We need that from him, that work ethic and consistency, because the talent is there and the goals will come."


  • The 'perfect' player for Barcelona

    Rodri's highly anticipated arrival has clearly lifted the mood in Catalonia, with his new manager quick to highlight his immediate value. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Flick expressed his delight at having the marquee signing at his disposal following the victory.

    "Everyone is happy he's playing for us, playing for Barca," Flick told reporters. "He's the perfect player for us, the perfect player for our philosophy, the style we want to play football."

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  • imago-sport-1082055264.jpgJoan Gosa

    Flick builds early momentum

    With six points from a possible six, Barcelona will now turn their attention to a Monday night clash against Rayo Vallecano. Flick will be buoyed by the fact that he can now call upon Rodri from the start if required, adding further steel to a side that already looks highly disciplined.

LaLiga
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY