Rodri sends 'pay attention' warning to Vinicius Jr after controversially pipping Real Madrid forward to Ballon d'Or and makes FaceTime joke about Brazilian superstar
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has sent a “pay attention” warning to Vinicius Junior after pipping the Real Madrid star to Ballon d’Or recognition.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City star walked away with Golden Ball
- Blancos representatives refused to attend
- Spain international has offered words of advice