Robin Roefs signs new long-term Sunderland contract after impressive debut season

Sunderland sporting director Florent Ghisolfi enthusiastically welcomed the key custodian's contract extension.

Discussing the new deal with the club's official website, Ghisolfi explained: "We are very pleased that Robin has committed his future to Sunderland until 2031. He had a strong first season with us, but what we value just as much is his humility, his willingness to work and his desire to keep improving every day. These qualities reflect the identity and the standards we want to build at this Club.

"Robin is proud to represent Sunderland, and we are equally proud to have him with us. He is an important part of this team and of our future, but we all know there is still a lot of work ahead of us. We want to keep progressing together, with ambition and humility."