Robert Lewandowski 'deeply affected' by tragic sudden death of Poland assistant coach

The Polish Football Association confirmed the tragic news on Friday, announcing that Magiera, the assistant coach of the national team, had passed away unexpectedly. Reports indicate that he felt unwell while out for a run and was immediately rushed to the military hospital in Wroclaw. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The news is said to have had a profound impact on Lewandowski, who shared a close professional and personal bond with the coach, with Mundo Deportivo reporting he has been 'deeply affected'. Magiera was a well-respected figure in Polish football, having served as both a player and a manager at Legia Warsaw before joining Jan Urban’s coaching staff with the national side. His sudden loss has left the entire Polish football family in a state of mourning.