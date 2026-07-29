Robert Lewandowski rejected €200m Saudi Arabia transfer offer while at Barcelona, claims MLS star's agent

Speaking to the Polish outlet SportoweFakty, Zahavi explained the mid-season proposal that was put in front of the legendary marksman. "Robert had a two-year offer on the table worth 100 million euros per season," the agent revealed. When pressed on why Lewandowski rejected it, Zahavi simply replied: "Because he wanted to play for FC Barcelona."

Interestingly, Zahavi admitted that the Middle East was actually the striker's preferred destination if he were to leave Catalonia, primarily due to logistical reasons that would keep him closer to his homeland. "It's true, Robert wanted to play in Saudi Arabia," he added. "Mainly because of the convenience of living there: the small time difference between Riyadh and Warsaw, and the shorter distance to Poland compared to the United States. We also knew that a lot of money awaited us."

However, Lewandowski had no intention of abandoning Barcelona in the middle of the season. Zahavi then had to warn the former Bayern Munich star that the offer likely wouldn't be waiting for him come summer. He added: "The Saudis have changed their approach to spending... The war also complicated the situation. So I was honest with Robert and finally told him: 'I have to be honest with you. I know everyone there, I know the market, and the situation is going to be difficult.'"