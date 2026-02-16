Getty/GOAL
Robert Lewandowski couldn't believe his eyes! Pau Cubarsi says Barcelona striker questioned his age after impressive debut and reveals Lamine Yamal 'teased me all week' after humiliating training incident
The Polish veteran's disbelief
The transition from La Masia prospect to first-team starter happened so rapidly for Cubarsí that it left Lewandowski scratching his head. The teenage sensation made his official debut in January 2024 during a Copa del Rey clash against Unionistas de Salamanca, just days before his 17th birthday.
Three days later, he made his full La Liga debut against Real Betis and made such an impression that it resulted in a hilarious exchange with the former Bayern Munich man.
The defender told L’Équipe: "The day after my debut as a starter, Xavi congratulated me and wished me a happy birthday in front of everyone. Robert Lewandowski approached me: 'Are you really 17?'. He could not believe what he saw. Maybe I still had the face of a child."
- AFP
Lamine Yamal's training ground 'humiliation'
Cubarsi’s journey to the top has been mirrored by his close friend and fellow prodigy, Lamine Yamal. The duo have risen through the ranks together, though Cubarsi admits that playing against the winger, even in training, can be a bruising experience for one's ego. He revealed a specific moment where Yamal’s trickery left him red-faced during a session, leading to a week of relentless mocking from the Euro 2024 winner.
"Lamine and I have practically the same professional career path. He progressed even faster. It is very easy to play with him. You give him the ball and he decides the match. Since he was a child, he has had that gift for deciding games. Once, in a training session, during a one-on-one, he dribbled past me, I slipped and ended up on the ground. He was teasing me all week after. But what he doesn't mention is that he shot... straight at me! As long as it doesn't end in a goal, for a defender, it's fine," Cubarsi explained.
The 'McDonald's Waiter' helmet incident
Life at a club like Barcelona isn't all serious tactical meetings and high-stakes matches; the dressing room culture often involves some heavy ribbing, as Cubarsi found out following a nasty injury. After suffering a significant cut to the face during a Champions League encounter against Red Star Belgrade in late 2024, the defender was forced to adopt a rather unique look for his subsequent matches to ensure his safety on the field.
Reflecting on the protective gear that became a talking point among his teammates, the defender joked that his fashion choices didn't go down too well with the rest of the squad. "To be able to play against Real Sociedad a few days later, I had to use a protective helmet that made me look like a McDonald’s employee. My teammates called me the McDonald's waiter," he concluded, highlighting the lighthearted atmosphere that exists within one of the world's most talented young squads.
- Getty Images Sport
Cubarsi living the simple life despite stardom
Now 19 and with over 110 games under his belt, Cubarsi has become a household name in his homeland. He currently has 10 caps for Spain and started three of the last four games for the national team. Despite his growing status, he says he lives a relatively simple life away from the game.
"At my parents' house there are sheep, two dogs, chickens, ducks," he added. "The sheep graze on the lawn and we eat the delicious fresh eggs our chickens lay. When I go back, I completely disconnect."
Advertisement