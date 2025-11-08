AFP
Robert Lewandowski to team up with Luka Modric? AC Milan meet with Barcelona striker's agent to replace disappointing Santiago Gimenez
Lewandowski's future remains uncertain
With just months left on Lewandowski's current Barcelona contract, the 37-year-old striker has been closely linked with a move away from the Spanish side next summer as a free agent. Even his representative Pini Zahavi recently claimed that the striker could leave the Catalan side, saying: "Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2026, and no decisions have been made yet. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days."
Zahavi, however, dismissed rumours suggesting Lewandowski could head to the Saudi Pro League as he added: "There's nothing official regarding negotiations with Saudi Arabian teams. There are no offers at this time."
As Lewandowski's future remains uncertain, reports have emerged that the Catalan giants have started to prepare for life beyond their star striker, with Ferran Torres adapting to a central role under Hansi Flick this season. Sporting director Deco recently stated that Barcelona will not immediately pursue a replacement, yet names like Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Etta Eyong continue to surface in reports.
- Getty Images Sport
AC Mila eye move for Lewandowski
Per Sportitalia and Sport, AC Milan officials met with Zahavi to discuss a potential move for Lewandowski as the Serie A giants are looking for a new forward. They signed Gimenez in February on a four-and-a-half-year contract but the Mexican striker has turned out to be a major flop at San Siro. Gimenez endured an ankle injury, which has hampered his performance in Italy and in the current season, the 24-year-old has appeared in 11 matches, where he scored one goal and provided two assists for the Rossoneri.
Gimenez recently opened up about his injury troubles, writing on social media: "For several months I've been playing with an ankle injury that hasn't allowed me to be 100% fit or feel comfortable on the pitch. With determination, I continued to help the team, I continued to play, but the pain increased: the time has come to stop. Now I have to focus on my recovery and prepare to be back with you as soon as possible. God is in control. Thank you for your support, see you soon!"
Which club will Lewandowski play for next season?
The veteran forward is yet to make up his mind about his future as he focuses on getting to his best shape this season and competing for the Blaugrana. Should the striker choose to depart next summer, he will no doubt have a long list of suitors lining up contract offers in an attempt to persuade him to join their club. Saudi clubs will be amongst those options, but even at 37 years old, Lewandowski looks as if he could keep playing at the top of European football for years to come.
He was also briefly linked with a move to Manchester United as Ruben Amorim reportedly wanted to sign the experienced forward to motivate the youngsters at the club, however, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly blocked the move as he won't approve transfers of players who are at the twilight of their careers.
- Getty Images Sport
Diminished role at Barcelona
So far in the 2025-26 campaign, Lewandowski has played in 11 matches across all competitions and has featured in Flick's starting lineup only four times. He returned to action against Elche last weekend as he came on as a substitute in the second half. Having recently recovered from an injury, Lewandowski will now hope to start for the Blaugrana in their upcoming La Liga game against Celta Vigo on November 9.
"I don't know what's in his DNA, but he recovers in three weeks from injuries that should last five," Flick said of the Polish veteran's return.
