Robert Lewandowski admits Barcelona asked him NOT to score in money-saving measure amid financial crisis

Lewandowski later confirmed the story during an interview with Polish journalist Bogdan Rymanowski, acknowledging both the request itself and the broader context behind it. He stressed that he did not wish to criticise the club or the people involved, but admitted the situation was unusual for a player whose entire career has been defined by goals.

"There are things I don’t want to talk about. I respect Barcelona and the people who work there a lot. I was aware of the club’s situation. There were many other situations that needed to be resolved for the good of the club," Lewandowski explained, framing the request as part of a wider effort to stabilise the club.

He then addressed the financial logic directly, confirming that the motivation was purely monetary rather than tactical. "In short, it was a bonus, and it is known that at that time Barcelona looked to save every euro. It was no small thing, and for me, nothing changed either," he said. However, Lewandowski admitted the request left a lasting impression on him as a striker. "I have no problem with that, but it stuck in my head and I wondered whether to score a goal or not."

