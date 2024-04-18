Rob McElhenney Kaitlin Olson WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Hey, c***, check your Instagram!’ - Rob McElhenney uses wife Kaitlin Olson to highlight C-word challenge he faces alongside fellow Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham

WrexhamLeague Two

Rob McElhenney has used wife Kaitlin Olson to highlight the C-word challenge that he faces at Wrexham alongside fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Celebrity chairmen arrived in 2021
  • Have enjoyed quite the journey
  • Still adjusting to British culture

Editors' Picks