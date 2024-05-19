'Only in Riyadh' - Cristiano Ronaldo shares photos from Oleksandr Usyk's boxing win over Tyson Fury as Al-Nassr star drops video of his pre-fight prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo was ringside for Saturday night's huge Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk title bout, with the Al-Nassr star sharing some imagery.
- Ronaldo filmed asking for his pre-fight prediction
- Al-Nassr star wouldn't commit to picking a side
- Shared some photos on social media day after fight