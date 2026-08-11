'Fulfilling a dream' - River Plate sign Thiago Almada from Atletico Madrid in €20m deal

The playmaker's return to his homeland marks the start of a new chapter following an 18-month spell in European football, which began when he joined Lyon on loan from Brazilian side Botafogo in January 2025 before securing a permanent transfer to Atletico six months later.

Speaking to the club's official media after signing his contract on Monday, the midfielder expressed his pride at joining El Millonario: "I'm very happy to be here. I'm fulfilling a dream of playing for a club like River Plate. I wanted to thank you for your support."