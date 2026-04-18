Rio Ferdinand names two Tottenham players Man Utd might want to sign if Spurs suffer Premier League relegation

Ferdinand is not the only former United star suggesting a move for the Netherlands international defender. Louis Saha has also thrown his weight behind a potential deal for the pacy centre-back, believing he represents the level of quality required to turn United into genuine contenders again. Saha explained his reasoning for the transfer, saying: "We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available. He is the calibre of player that can help United to the next level."