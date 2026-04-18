AFP
Rio Ferdinand names two Tottenham players Man Utd might want to sign if Spurs suffer Premier League relegation
Tottenham's relegation nightmare
Despite the recent appointment of Roberto De Zerbi to steady the ship, a debut defeat against Sunderland has left the side languishing in the bottom three with only six games remaining in the Premier League season. As the threat of the Championship looms, speculation regarding the futures of their top talent is beginning to intensify. It is expected that a mass exodus would occur should Spurs fail to secure their top-flight status, with several first-team stars likely to be the subject of cut-price offers from domestic and European rivals.
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Ferdinand's transfer recommendations
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former England captain was asked which members of the current Spurs squad he would like to see move to Old Trafford. Initially hesitant due to the club's current form, he eventually singled out two specific names for the Man Utd hierarchy to consider. Ferdinand stated: "None right now, no. Can’t think of any that I’d take, especially the way they’re playing now. [Micky] Van de Ven, maybe. Van de Ven and Djed Spence, actually. Djed Spence."
Saha backs Van de Ven move
Ferdinand is not the only former United star suggesting a move for the Netherlands international defender. Louis Saha has also thrown his weight behind a potential deal for the pacy centre-back, believing he represents the level of quality required to turn United into genuine contenders again. Saha explained his reasoning for the transfer, saying: "We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available. He is the calibre of player that can help United to the next level."
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Spurs must find a way to survive
Whether United act on these recommendations remains to be seen, but the outcome of Tottenham's relegation battle will undoubtedly dictate the pace of the upcoming transfer window. For now, Spurs must find a way to navigate their remaining fixtures or risk losing their biggest assets to their traditional 'Big Six' rivals.