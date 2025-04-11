'Ring me up anytime' - Former England boss Sam Allardyce ready to make sensational return to football at 70 after admitting he was fortunate to avoid cardiac arrest during recent charity walk
Sam Allardyce says he is ready to return to football after two years out of the game, saying he is waiting on a "great project".
- Allardyce eyeing return to football
- Ex-England boss clubs can 'ring him up'
- Absent from the game for two years