'Ridiculous!' - Chelsea made 'massive mistakes' sacking Enzo Maresca with 'something not quite right' under Liam Rosenior, insists Jon Obi Mikel

Speaking on the Obi One podcast, Mikel did not hold back in his assessment of the current state of affairs at his former club. The Nigerian, who spent over a decade in West London, expressed his disbelief at the decision to move on from a manager who had modernised the team’s playing style. He suggested that the foundations built under the previous regime have been discarded too hastily, leaving the squad in a state of transition that has hindered their momentum in the race for the top four.

"We had Enzo Maresca. I've said it, I think it was a massive mistake to sack him. I mean, it's ridiculous," Mikel said on the Obi One podcast. "Yeah, a manager that won us the Club World Cup, won us the Conference League, we had some sort of identity the way we played. We took a step forward, and we've gone five steps backwards. Liam has come in, and he's won games, but there is absolutely something that is missing. Something is not quite right.”