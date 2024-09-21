'It's time to play' - Riccardo Calafiori sends message to Mikel Arteta over his playing time with Arsenal star yet to start since £42m Bologna move

Riccardo Calafiori sent a clear message to Mikel Arteta over his playing time with Arsenal as the £42 million ($56m) star has yet to get a start.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Calafiori was signed from Bologna in the summer

Got injured during the international break vs France

Having recovered, the defender wants to start matches Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below