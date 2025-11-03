(C)Getty Images
Revealed: Why Man Utd and Aston Villa ruled out Endrick loan as Real Madrid star closes in on Lyon switch
Endrick heading to Lyon?
Endrick made his long-awaited return to action for Madrid last weekend, coming off the bench late in the club’s thrashing of Valencia in La Liga. The appearance marked his first in five months following recovery from injury, but reports suggest the striker’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu remains unchanged.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are finalising details of a deal that will see Endrick join Ligue 1 side Lyon on a short-term loan. Negotiations between the two clubs are described as being at an advanced stage, with only an unexpected setback likely to derail the agreement. The move would see Endrick spend six months in France, with no option to buy included in the deal - a key factor in Real Madrid’s decision-making process that stalled the likes of United and Villa for competing for his signature, as the Premier League clubs wanted an option to buy included, as reported by ESPN Brasil.
French giants already preparing for Brazilian
Sources have also revealed that one of Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca’s assistants has already begun analysing Endrick’s previous performances. The staff member is reportedly compiling a detailed "dossier" on the striker’s style of play by reviewing footage from his time at Palmeiras between 2022 and 2023, as well as his limited appearances for Madrid. The French club view Endrick as a short-term reinforcement who can add some much-needed attacking energy as they push to climb the Ligue 1 table.
Alonso's explanation for Endrick snub
Injury has certainly played a part in Endrick's limited gametime this season, but there is no question that Alonso has not been as accommodating of the young forward as former boss Carlo Ancelotti was. After missing the first four games of the season with a thigh injury, Endrick has sat on the bench for the last six La Liga games, before eventually being used during the 4-0 win on Saturday. Alonso's reasoning for his extended absence was: "Of course, I’d like him to have played already. But the situations in our recent matches have been very tight since Endrick returned. I hope he can get those minutes soon. He’s training well, he’s ready - but the right moment has to come."
Future remains bright
It feels like Endrick has been around for years already, and that he is wasting his career by settling for a spot on the bench at Madrid. But it is easy to forget the striker is only 19 years old, and has technically been a Los Blancos player for almost three years. A move away may be the perfect decision to help his development, so that he can return and truly compete alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.
