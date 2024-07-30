Chido Martin-Obi Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Gill Clark

Revealed: Why Chido Obi-Martin decided to leave Arsenal with Gunners wonderkid attracting Man Utd interest

ArsenalManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League

Arsenal wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin has opted to leave the Gunners and is being linked with a move to Manchester United.

  • Hot prospect Obi-Martin leaves Arsenal
  • Gunners wanted him to continue in North London
  • Has been linked with move to Manchester United
