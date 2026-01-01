Revealed: Who Chelsea's manager will be for Man City clash as club continues search for Enzo Maresca replacement

McFarlane has overseen some impressive form from Chelsea's Under-21 side, with the side currently fourth in Premier League 2 and continuing to compete in the UEFA Youth League. He has previously said that he feels "part of the family", and will now be trusted to guide the first XI to three potential points at the Etihad.

He has said: "I feel like I’ve really settled now. It has been three or four months since I came in and I have got my bearings with everything. I feel comfortable with all of the staff, the players and how things work day-to-day. I am really enjoying it and I genuinely feel part of the family."

McFarlane has also said that he wants his players to embrace every challenge, something he is now about to do.

He added: "It has been hectic. I think we are all still adapting - players, staff, everyone. Since August it feels like we have had a game every three or four days. We have barely had a single week with just one fixture.

"Alongside that, we have been supporting the men's team when needed, which adds another layer of responsibility. So it is not just about getting through the schedule, it is about being able to perform under that kind of pressure.

"My message to the players has been that if they can handle this, they are preparing themselves for what is next, which is senior football. It is all part of stepping into what we like to call the real world of the professional game."