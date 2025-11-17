Revealed: Real Madrid and Chelsea legend's surprising new career as he seeks Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like impact

Former PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Groningen star Robben has made a professional transition into the sport of padel, four years after his final retirement from football in July 2021. The 41-year-old, known for his illustrious playing career as a winger, is now a ranked professional padel player, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Robben's decorated football resume includes 12 league titles across four different top flights, a Champions League trophy, and 96 caps for the Netherlands over a 14-year international career. Now, at 41, he is applying his competitive spirit to a new athletic challenge.

In late August, Robben achieved his first ranking points in the International Padel Federation (FIP) by entering the FIP Bronze Westerbork tournament, part of the CUPRA FIP Tour, in his native Netherlands. Alongside his partner Werner Lootsma, Robben secured his first-ever victory on the tour, overcoming six match points in a qualifier to defeat Ralph Boekema and former footballer Mark Weldmate with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.