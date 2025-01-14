Manchester City Chelsea 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Revealed: PSR outcome as deadline passes - with Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City & rest of Premier League all discovering their fate

Premier LeagueChelseaManchester CityManchester UnitedLeicester

Chelsea, Manchester City and the rest of the Premier League have discovered their PSR fate for 2023-24 after seeing the latest deadline pass.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Clubs must adhere to Profit and Sustainability Rules
  • Forest & Everton stung with penalties last season
  • No punishments handed out this time around
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱