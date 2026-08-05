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Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah has chosen a surprise shirt number after completing shock transfer to Trabzonspor following Liverpool exit
Surprise move to the Super Lig
In a transfer that has caught the footballing world off guard, Salah is finally set to return to the pitch after agreeing a two-year deal to join Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.
The journey to this agreement was not without its hurdles, as several clubs across Europe and the Middle East monitored the former Liverpool winger’s situation. Besiktas were previously considered frontrunners to land the former Roma star, but the deal eventually collapsed due to financial constraints. Trabzonspor, however, managed to secure the legend by offering a lucrative package worth €17 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in Super Lig.
- Trabzonspor - X
Why Salah has chosen No.61
Upon his arrival, images surfaced of Salah wearing his new colours, but it was the number on his back that caused the most stir. Having become synonymous with the No.11 at Liverpool and the No.10 for Egypt, Salah was seen sporting the No.61 jersey at his new home.
According to talkSPORT, this choice is deeply rooted in the local culture of Trabzon, where 61 serves as the regional area code. The number holds such significance that supporters traditionally transform the 61st minute of every match into a vibrant spectacle, flooding the stadium with fireworks, confetti, and passionate chanting.
Salah is the latest in a line of players to take on this specific responsibility, following in the footsteps of Cihan Canak, Yusuf Yazici, and Abdulkadir Parmak. By donning these digits, the Egyptian King is immediately embedding himself into the fabric of the club's identity.
However, it remains unconfirmed if 61 will serve as his official squad number for the season. He may have simply worn the ceremonial shirt during his unveiling to celebrate the transfer.
Official confirmation and arrival
Trabzonspor have been transparent throughout the final stages of the negotiation, keeping their followers updated via social media platforms. In an official statement, the club detailed the timeline for his arrival: "Professional footballer Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal at 12:00 on Wednesday, August 5.
"The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day in the evening hours. The time and other details regarding the welcome program in Trabzon will be shared with the public through our club’s official communication channels during the day."
The excitement surrounding the deal reached fever pitch when a teaser video featuring an Egyptian pyramid was released, followed by pictures of Salah in a Trabzonspor shirt for the first time.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah’s message to the fans
Breaking his silence on the move, Salah spoke directly to the supporters while travelling to complete his medical and signing formalities. In a short video shared by the club, the forward appeared energised by the new challenge. "Trabzon, are you ready?" he said. "I can hear you. See you very soon. Bize Her Yer Trabzon! (Everywhere is Trabzon for us!)"
After nearly a decade of dominance in the Premier League, where he broke numerous records and won every major trophy available, this move marks a significant new chapter in Salah's career. The veteran winger will be expected to lead the line as Trabzonspor aim to improve on their third-place finish from last season.
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