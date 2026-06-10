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Revealed: Three conditions that Mohamed Salah’s next club must meet as Liverpool legend mulls over his options as a free agent
The financial demands of a Premier League icon
As Salah reflects on the end of his tenure on Merseyside, the financial package required to secure his signature has become a primary talking point. Reports from the Middle East suggest that the 33-year-old is seeking a deal that accurately reflects his standing as one of the most marketable athletes in world football. He has already reportedly knocked back one offer from the Saudi Pro League because it failed to meet the valuation established during his previous contract negotiations at Liverpool.
Salah is well aware of the interest from several continents, but he is unwilling to take a pay cut. Having turned down massive offers from the Gulf state in the past to remain in the Premier League, the forward expects any prospective employer to match the significant figures he has commanded throughout his peak years.
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Long-term security with a three-year deal
As reported by Liverpool Echo, beyond the financial numbers, Salah is seeking stability as he enters the twilight of his elite playing days. The Egyptian is reportedly holding out for a contract of up to three years, a duration intended to provide certainty for himself and his family. In an era where many clubs are hesitant to offer long-term deals to players over the age of 30, Salah’s demand serves as a challenge to potential employers to show their long-term commitment to him.
This requirement for a three-year term suggests that Salah has no intention of treating his next move as a short-term paycheck or a final swansong. Instead, he sees himself as a focal point of a project for the foreseeable future. Any club hoping to land the prolific scorer will have to look past his age and focus on his remarkable fitness levels and consistent scoring record to justify the lengthy commitment he is demanding.
Ambition to compete for major honours
While the Saudi Pro League remains a heavily discussed destination, Salah has no interest in simply making up the numbers in a developing league. His third condition is a sporting one: he must join a side capable of competing for major trophies. Having won the Premier League, Champions League, and numerous domestic cups during his time on Merseyside, the hunger for silverware remains unimpacted for the veteran attacker.
Salah's desire for success was a driving force behind his recent frustrations at Liverpool. His relationship with former manager Arne Slot became increasingly strained as his role within the team diminished. Salah was vocal about his expectations for the club's identity and success, even in his final messages to the fans. He remains focused on being part of a winning machine, ensuring that his transition away from the Premier League does not mean a transition away from a competitive environment.
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A parting swipe and the search for identity
The departure of the Liverpool icon follows a season marked by tension with the coaching staff. Salah did not hold back in his assessment of the club's recent direction under Slot, who was eventually replaced by Andoni Iraola. Taking to social media to bid farewell, Salah highlighted what he believes Liverpool must return to, writing: "I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear, and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good."
This commitment to a specific style of play and a winning culture is exactly what he is looking for in his next chapter. In his farewell message, he added: "It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games." With these three conditions firmly in place, the race to sign one of the greatest forwards in Premier League history is officially on, with the ball firmly in Salah's court.